Edo: Police arrest 30 suspects over cult-related killings

The Edo State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested 30 suspects over cult-related killings in the state. The Command in a statement by its Deputy Spokesperson, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, said it swung into action after reported killings in different parts of the state. According to her, those arrested are; David Ebube, Chiedu Rex, Samuel Ebi, Charles Eke, Monday Work of God, Kelvin Izea, Harry Christ, Emmanuel John, Isreal Omale, Emmanuel Eghaghae, Destiny Reuben, Precious Osaemwingie, Biggy Tortive, Moses Edebo and Okoro Iyobun.

Others are Ezekel Ezi, Frank Amadasu, Efosa Kelvin, Desmond Moses, Jude Precious, Keneth Osaratin, Joshua Osarodion, Chidi Adia, Osas Emmanuel, Osas Clifford, Godtimes Emmanuel, Julius Urhie, Philip Agho, Godbless Mathew and Kingsley Edet. The statement reads in part; “Irked by killings by rival cult groups in some parts of Edo State in the last 72 hours, the Edo State Police Command has responded by massive raids and arrests of suspected cultists associated with the killings.

“Following credible information that cult activities were ongoing along Oho Street, Uselu, Benin City, on 25/08/2022, operatives of the command immediately mobilized to the scene. On arrival at the scene, the operatives of the command met the body of a young man later identified as Taiwo Edigie ‘M’ 40 years with the head severed and dropped at a different location from where the body was found. “Also, a similar report was received on the same day that along Imuetiyan Street off Ojo Road, Ugbowo, a yet to be identified young man was killed also in connection with the ongoing cult fight. “Intense raiding was carried out around the axis the incident occurred where the 30 suspects were arrested “Profiling is still ongoing and anyone found culpable or related to any of the killings would be arraigned in court as soon as profiling is concluded.”

