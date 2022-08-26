Edo Police arrest 30 suspects over cult-related killings

The Edo State Police Command Friday said it has arrested 30 suspects over cult-related killings in the state.

The Command in a statement by its Deputy Spokesperson, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, said it swung into action after reported killing in different parts of the state.

According to her, those arrested are David Ebube, Chiedu Rex, Samuel Ebi, Charles Eke, Monday Work of God, Kelvin Izea, Harry Christ, Emmanuel John, Isreal Omale, Emmanuel Eghaghae, Destiny Reuben, Precious Osaemwingie, Biggy Tortive, Moses Edebo and Okoro Iyobun.

Others are Ezekel Ezi, Frank Amadasu, Efosa Kelvin, Desmond Moses, Jude Precious, Keneth Osaratin, Joshua Osarodion, Chidi Adia, Osas Emmanuel, Osas Cliffod, Godtimes Emmanuel, Julius Urhie, philip Agho, Godbless Mathew and Kingsley Edet.

