Edo: Police arrest 34-year-old man for attempt to rape, kill job seeker

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

The Police Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City, has arrested one Peter Osayemwere, 34, for allegedly attempting to kill one Elimian Iziegbe Success, 18, for ritual purposes at a hotel premises in Benin City, Edo State.

 

Peter Osayemwere, according to a viral audio message met Success on the road when she was going to submit application for a job at Federica Hotel, Benin City and attempted to give her a ride which she rejected, telling him that she was almost at the place she was going.

 

Narrating the story in the viral video, a man who identified himself as the managing director of Federica Hotel, Benin City, said, “On Thursday 22 November, this girl came to my place, because she wants to submit her application letter for a job, as she is looking for a job, because, I have written out that I wanted bar and kitchen waiters, that was the reason she came to seek for a job in my organisation. “On her way coming, very close  my junction, she met this man, the man said, ‘girl where are you going? Let me give you a ride,’ but she refused.

 

He started interrogating her, she said, “this is where I am going to”, he asked for what purpose? She told him she wants to submit her application letter. He said, Oh! I am the MD of Federica, just give me the letter, come on Saturday, I will interview you, the job will be automatic. “On that day, I saw the man around 9.00am, when he came to book for a hotel room, nobody knew his mind. At about that 9.00am, I drove to my community.

“Then, at about 1.00pm,my manager called me that something happened. When I got there, vigilantes and my boys have already put the situation under control. He used the intercom wire to tie her neck, in the process of strangulating the girl, unfortunately for him there was a lady lawyer who lodged in the next room.

 

“The girl struggled to drop her slippers with blood stain through the window, so that people could rescue her. It was that slippers that my Laundry man saw and raised an alarm, which made people to broke into the room. He had al  ready collected her phone and put it in his pocket.

“He wanted to kill the girl. When we called the DSS, they came and it was discovered that he had submitted a fake identification card. The girl was taken to the police hospital, but she could not talk throughout Saturday, because of the injury she had on her gullet,” the MD said.

 

Reacting to the development, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City, DSP Tijani Momo in a press release, made available to journalists said, “at about 1400hrs, Police operatives of the Zonal Intelligence Bureau, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin, acting on credible information arrested one Peter Osayemwere ‘m’ aged 34 years, who was alleged to be involved in a case of attempted rape/murder at Federica Hotel, Benin City.

 

“Preliminary investigation into the case at the Zone revealed that the victim, one Elimian Iziegbe Success ‘f’ aged 18 years, had met the suspect on Thursday 24th November, 2022, while looking for a job along Gapiona Road, G.R.A, Benin City.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

