Edo police arrest 65-year-old suspected cultist, 4 others, motorcyclist with illegal arms

The Edo State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested a 65-year-old man, Okoh Peter, and four others for allegedly engaging in cultism in Benin City. Also, a motorcyclist who shot at policemen while trying to escape was arrested in Auchi. In a press release, the Deputy PPRO, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu said the arrest was in continuation of the police quest to rid the state of criminal elements. The statement reads: “With determination to check the menace and excesses of cultism and unnecessary killings in Edo State, men of Anti-Cultism unit of Edo State Police Command have been working round the clock with area commands and divisions to ensure that the ugly trend is stopped. “The move by the police have yielded tremendous success during operations. On the 02/07/2022 at about 17:15hrs, operatives of state Command, Ekiadolor sector while on routine patrol within Ekowe Community and environs, intercepted some suspected cultists at the community’s youth house. “The suspects on sighting the police took to their heels which attracted the attention of the operatives. The operatives chased and arrested five of them, Andrew Owhoyavwosa ‘M’ 22-yrs, Joseph Meshak ‘M’ 25-yrs, Osazee Solomon ‘M’ 35-yr, Godswill Obasohan ‘M’ 25- yrs, Charles Odiase ‘M’ 52-yrs and Okoh Peter ‘M’ 65-yrs. “On the spot search conducted at the scene led to the recovery of two locally made single barrel guns, one locally cut to size single barrel gun, 30 live cartridges, a first aid box, other items as well as N37, 000,” she added. “Also, the motorcyclist was arrested by the operatives of the Command in collaboration with vigilances on 03/07/2022 at about 02:30hrs, while on routine patrol along Igbe Road in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.” He was said to be acting suspicious when he was accosted and in an attempt to evade arrest and escape shot at the police, but was subdued and arrested.

