Edo: Police arrest girl for allegedly killing boyfriend, rescue 3 trado-worshippers from kidnappers

The Edo State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested a female murder suspect, Favor Oyhou, for the alleged murder of her boyfriend, Paul Handsome, 25, at Auchi in Estako West Local Government Area of the state. The Command also said it has rescued three traditional worshippers, who went to the river to worship on Sunday from the hands of kidnappers in Ugo, on the Benin- Abraka Road.

A statement from the Assistant Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, and made available to journalist in Benin City, reads; “The Edo State Police Command in its continuously renewed fight to stem the increasing rise in violent crimes in the state, espe- cially kidnapping, on 25/07/2022 at about 1300hrs rescued three kidnapped traditional worshippers.

“The command through its Divisional Headquarters at Ugo received a complaint that hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers accosted and whisked into the bush three traditional worship  pers who had gone to a river along the Benin-Abraka road for prayers. “Upon receipt of the information, Divisional Police Officer, Ugo, immediately mobilised his operatives to the scene in hot pursuit of the hoodlums and possible rescue of the victims.

 

The hoodlums sensing the presence of the operatives on their trail were forced to abandon their victims and fled into the bush. “The victims have since been reunited with their families, meanwhile, intense bush combing is still ongoing to neutralise or arrest the hoodlums. “In a related development,

 

Sequel to the incident of 23/7/2022 at about 1930hrs in Auchi, Edo State where One Paul Handsome, ‘M’ 25yrs was reported to have been stabbed to death by his girlfriend, one Favor Oyhou, and went into hiding.

 

