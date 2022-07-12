Edo: Police burst kidnapping gang, kill one

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command, yesterday, said it killed a kidnapper after invading their camp on the Benin-Auchi Expressway.
The command had received a charge from the Edo State’s Acting Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu to all security agencies and community heads to flush out armed gangs from the state.
In a statement on Sunday Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, said the kidnapper was killed by the Police operatives at Iyuku Road by Imeke Junction, Benin-Auchi Expressway, on Saturday at about 19:20hrs, during a routine patrol.
The statement reads, “As a fallout of the recent strategic engagement of stakeholders in Edo State Security by the Acting Governor, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu, and Command CP, CP Abutu Yaro, a kidnapper was decimated at Iyuku Road by Imeke Junc tion, Benin-Auchi Expressway, on 09/07/2022 at about 1920hrs while operatives of the command were on routine patrol; others were wounded and took to flight.
“Subsequently, during bush combing along that axis, a corpse on black mask suspected to be one of the hoodlums was discovered. A locally made pistol was discovered on him.”
Iwegbu noted that the CP while reassuring the general public of the command’s unalloyed commitment towards ensuring a peaceful state for Edo people, called for the spirit of patriotism by availing the command with credible information, as such information will be speedily treated with high level confidentiality