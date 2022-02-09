Edo Police confirm second death in IPMAN chairman’s abduction

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed that the driver of the second vehicle attacked, when gunmen abducted the Edo State Chairman of the Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Alhaji Abdul- Hamid Egele, had died.

Egele, it would be recalled, was abducted in his Jattu home on Monday evening, when his assailants intercepted his convoy in his country home, killing his driver on the spot and injuring a security man attached to the chairman.

Kontongs Bello, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, who initially said that the Command was yet to receive the report of the incident, late yesterday evening confirmed that the second driver, who was badly injured, had also died.

Kontongs also disclosed that Egele’s abductors were yet to contact his family, just as he added that bushcombing had commenced to rescue the IPMAN boss. “I got the news that the driver of the second vehicle who was severely injured in the attack is dead.

The family is yet to be contacted while we hope that the bush-combing exercise will lead to the rescue of the victim and arrest of the kidnappers,” the Edo PPRO disclosed. Egele, popularly known as Baba Petrol, was said to have been abducted at about 7.00pm on Monday, according to an eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity.

According to the source, the IPMAN chairman was returning home after the day’s business, when he was accosted by the gunmen. “The gunmen ambushed the IPMAN chairman with two vehicles without plate numbers and fired at his jeep and killed his driver.

“The IPMAN chairman was later taken away after the security attached to him were overpowered by the gunmen who injured the security operatives,” the eyewitness said.

