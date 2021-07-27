News

Edo: Police deny arrest of DPO over kidnapping, other crimes

The Edo State Police Command yesterday debunked the rumour making the rounds that the Divisional Police Office of Ehor Police Division was arrested  by the Special Anti-Kidnapping Team of the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) from Abuja, over an alleged kidnap and other crimes.

 

The command in a press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bello Kantongs and made available to journalists in Benin, said the social media report was fake news and should be disregarded by the general public.

 

The statement reads in part; “The attention of the Edo State Police Command has been drawn to a mischievous, malicious, fabricated and misleading report making the rounds on social media with the caption: “DPO Ehor Divisional Police Arrested by Special Anti-Kidnap team from the Office of the IGP in connection to the kidnapping and other criminal activities.

 

“To keep the record straight, there is no such unit called the special anti-kidnap team in the office of the IGP of police, Abuja.

 

The report, which was already going viral on various social media handles and platforms, is the work of mischief-makers aimed at tarnishing the image of the force and inciting the general public against the police, particularly the Edo State police command.”

