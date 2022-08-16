Edo police kill 5 suspected kidnappers, rescue victim

The Edo State Police Command has rescued one Innocent Achebe, 38, from a kidnapper den, killing five suspects in the process. Achebe was rescued on Sunday in Ughosi-Afe bush in Ibilo, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state, where the victim was held in captivity for days.

This is contained in a statement by the Deputy Public Relations Officer, Edo State Police Command, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, yesterday in Benin. She said that the operation was part of the command’s commitment to rid the state of violent crime, including kidnapping.

“This feat was achieved following credible information at the command’s disposal that hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers were operating in Ughoshi- Afe bush, Ibillo in Akoko Edo LGA, Edo State. “On receipt of the information, the command immediately mobilised its tactical team of operatives from the Ibillo sector in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters to the scene.

“The kidnappers on sighting the operatives opened fire on them which led to a gun duel that left five of the kidnappers fatally injured and were later confirmed dead,” Iwegbu said. She added that the victim, who was rescued unhurt, had been reunited with his family.

The police spokesperson said two locally made pistols, charms and cartridges were recovered from the scene. Iwegbu said the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, commended the gallantry exhibited by the operatives and pledged that the command would work with relevant stakeholders and law-abiding citizens to secure the state.

