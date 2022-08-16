Metro & Crime

Edo police kill 5 suspected kidnappers, rescue victim

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City Comment(0)

The Edo State Police Command has rescued one Innocent Achebe, 38, from a kidnapper den, killing five suspects in the process. Achebe was rescued on Sunday in Ughosi-Afe bush in Ibilo, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state, where the victim was held in captivity for days.

 

This is contained in a statement by the Deputy Public Relations Officer, Edo State Police Command, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, yesterday in Benin. She said that the operation was part of the command’s commitment to rid the state of violent crime, including kidnapping.

 

“This feat was achieved following credible information at the command’s disposal that hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers were operating in Ughoshi- Afe bush, Ibillo in Akoko Edo LGA, Edo State. “On receipt of the information, the command immediately mobilised its tactical team of operatives from the Ibillo sector in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters to the scene.

 

“The kidnappers on sighting the operatives opened fire on them which led to a gun duel that left five of the kidnappers fatally injured and were later confirmed dead,” Iwegbu said. She added that the victim, who was rescued unhurt, had been reunited with his family.

 

The police spokesperson said  two locally made pistols, charms and cartridges were recovered from the scene. Iwegbu said the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, commended the gallantry exhibited by the operatives and pledged that the command would work with relevant stakeholders and law-abiding citizens to secure the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen burn Anambra Broadcasting Service, kill police

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka

The attention of the gunmen terrorizing parts of the South East appears to have shifted to media houses as gunmen yesterday burnt the building housing the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), station in Onitsha.   This is even as a policeman was killed in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State and the assailants […]
Metro & Crime

27 shot, residents flee Delta community over oil discovery

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

At least 27 people have sustained gunshot wounds as factions take up arms over leadership crisis fuelled by discovery of oil at Oviri-Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State. Nine people were shot on Tuesday night, six were shot on Wednesday while 12 people, among them a woman, identified as Mrs. Ojite […]
Metro & Crime

Auto crash on Bauchi-Gombe road claims 3 lives, 2 injured

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

Three persons were killed in an auto crash along the Bauchi-Gombe road in Bauchi State on Tuesday. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed that the accident occurred close to the Muslim burial ground at night. Two people sustained varying degrees of injury in the crash involving two vehicles at Dungulbi village, about 10 kilometres […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica