Edo Police kill 5 suspected kidnappers, rescue victims

The Edo State Police Command Monday said it had killed five suspected kidnappers in a gun duel, while a victim, Innocent Achebe, was rescued unhurt and had since been reunited with his family.

The Command also recovered from the scene of the crime, two locally-made pistols, cartridges and charms.

According to the Deputy Spokesperson, Jennifer Iwegbu, who made the disclosure in a press statement, the police are committed to ridding the state of violent crimes, especially kidnapping.

She said: “The feat was achieved following credible information at the Command’s disposal that hoodlums, suspected to be kidnappers, were operating in Ughoshi-Afe bush, Ibillo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State (in Edo North Senatorial District).

“On receipt of the information, the Command immediately mobilized its tactical team’s operatives from the Ibillo sector, in collaboration with vigilance members and hunters, to the scene.

“The kidnappers, on sighting the operatives, opened fire on them, which led to a gun duel that left five of the kidnappers fatally injured, and were later confirmed dead.”

