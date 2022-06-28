Metro & Crime

Edo: Police neutralise suspected killer of Rev Fr Odia

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

The Edo State Police Command have said one of the kidnappers that abducted and killed the parish priest of St Michael’s Catholic Church, lkhabigbo, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, Rev Father Christopher Odia has been killed. In a statement yesterday by ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the Deputy Police Public Relations officer in the state, said other gang members who the police chased into the bush also sustained various gunshot injuries. The statement reads in part: “Following the kidnap of the parish priest of St Michael Catholic church, lkhabigbo, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, Rev Father Christopher Odia in his Rectory while coming out to go for Sunday mass in the wee hours of 26/6/22, a combined Team of Police Tactical Teams, Jattu Divisional Police operatives and the local Vigilance team, led by the Divisional Police Officer, went into the forest with a view to rescue the catholic priest. “In frustration, the abductors killed Rev Father Christopher Odia. A Hunter identified as Nurudeen was also shot dead in the process while the Police personnel who went on the trail of the kidnappers decimated one of them with other gang members escaping with various gunshot injuries. “Intensive bush combing is ongoing towards ensuring that those who escaped are arrested and made to face justice,” she added. She further said that the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro commiserated with the Catholic community in the state and Nigeria as he urged the public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as security strategy has been put in place to ensure the arrest of the fleeing gang members.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NDLEA nabs 3 trans-border traffickers with 48,000 tabs of Tramadol in Adamawa

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Three suspected trans-border drug traffickers have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, while trying to smuggled 48,000 tablets of 225mg Tramadol throughMubi, Adamawa  State to the Republic of Cameroon.   This is also as over 1,500 kilograms of importedLoudandotherillicit substances were also intercepted in raids across Lagos and Edo […]
Metro & Crime

2022 UTME: Kwara NSCDC assures of maximum security

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has assured the Joint Matriculation and Examination Board (JAMB) that the corps would provide maximum security before, during and after the forthcoming 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME). NSCDC Commandant in the state, Iskil Ayinla Makinde gave the assurance on Saturday during […]
Metro & Crime

I didn’t join police out of joblessness – Odumosu

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

… as Sanwo-Olu charges new CP to fight criminals with renewed fervour   The immediate past Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday inspected the final parade of honour as a policeman, taking a bow out of the Police Force.   Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his note of commendation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica