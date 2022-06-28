Edo: Police neutralise suspected killer of Rev Fr Odia

The Edo State Police Command have said one of the kidnappers that abducted and killed the parish priest of St Michael’s Catholic Church, lkhabigbo, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, Rev Father Christopher Odia has been killed. In a statement yesterday by ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the Deputy Police Public Relations officer in the state, said other gang members who the police chased into the bush also sustained various gunshot injuries. The statement reads in part: “Following the kidnap of the parish priest of St Michael Catholic church, lkhabigbo, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, Rev Father Christopher Odia in his Rectory while coming out to go for Sunday mass in the wee hours of 26/6/22, a combined Team of Police Tactical Teams, Jattu Divisional Police operatives and the local Vigilance team, led by the Divisional Police Officer, went into the forest with a view to rescue the catholic priest. “In frustration, the abductors killed Rev Father Christopher Odia. A Hunter identified as Nurudeen was also shot dead in the process while the Police personnel who went on the trail of the kidnappers decimated one of them with other gang members escaping with various gunshot injuries. “Intensive bush combing is ongoing towards ensuring that those who escaped are arrested and made to face justice,” she added. She further said that the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro commiserated with the Catholic community in the state and Nigeria as he urged the public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses as security strategy has been put in place to ensure the arrest of the fleeing gang members.
