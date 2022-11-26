News

Edo: Police rescue 14 kidnap victims, search for others

The Edo State Police Command yesterday said it has rescued 14 passengers, who were kidnapped on Thursday along Lagos–Abuja Road, by Ikeran Oke, Ibillo, in Akoko -Ado Local Government Area of Edo State. The PPRO of the Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said in a statement that; “Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a kidnap incident that took place on Thursday 24th November, 2022 at about 16:00hrs along Lagos–Abuja Road, by Ikeran Oke, Ibillo, in Akoko-Ado Local Government Area of Edo State.

“The Command at about 17:15hrs of the same date, through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ibillo Division, received the information that hoodlums who were operating at the aforementioned location under Ibillo Divisional Police Headquarters in Edo State, attacked and kidnapped the passengers of two Costal Buses who were travelling from Benue State to Ilorin, Kwara State for a wedding ceremony through Ibillo town in Edo State. “Immediately, the DPO mobilized patrol team, the Army personnel, Edo State Security Network personnel and the local hunters to the bush which resulted in the rescue of nine victims while unspecified number are still missing.

 

