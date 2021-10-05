Edo Police rescue 9 kidnap victims

Francis Ogbuagu Benin City The Edo State Police Command yesterday rescued nine kidnapped victims from a luxurious bus in Okpella, (Edo North) of the state. The Command spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello, in a statement, said the victims were rescued in the bush after the police got a credible information from the public.

He said: “Acting on credible information from members of the public that a luxurious bus belonging to a private company traveling from one of the Eastern states to Abuja have been intercepted by a group of hoodlums, suspected to be kidnappers and taken into the bush in Okpella area of Edo State, the DPO, Okpella Divisional Headquarters, CSP Kolawole Aremu immediately swung into action by mobilising his team from Okpella Division, Edo State Police Command and local vigilance group for immediate bush combing.

“The suspected kidnappers noticing the team of operatives in their den hurriedly abandoned the victims and escaped into the thick forest.

The nine kidnapped victims were all rescued unhurt.

They were advised to continue their journey after profiling them,” the statement added. Bello also said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Philip Ogbadu, enjoined the general public to continue to support the Police by providing credible information that would help in the fight against crime and criminal elements in the state

