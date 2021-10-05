Metro & Crime

Edo Police rescue 9 kidnap victims

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Francis Ogbuagu Benin City The Edo State Police Command yesterday rescued nine kidnapped victims from a luxurious bus in Okpella, (Edo North) of the state. The Command spokesman, SP Kontongs Bello, in a statement, said the victims were rescued in the bush after the police got a credible  information from the public.

 

He said: “Acting on credible information from members of the public that a luxurious bus belonging to a private company traveling from one of the Eastern states to Abuja have been intercepted by a group of hoodlums, suspected to be kidnappers and taken into the bush in Okpella area of Edo State, the DPO, Okpella Divisional Headquarters, CSP Kolawole Aremu immediately swung into  action by mobilising his team from Okpella Division, Edo State Police Command and local vigilance group for immediate bush combing.

 

“The suspected kidnappers noticing the team of operatives in their den hurriedly abandoned the victims and escaped into the thick forest.

 

The nine kidnapped victims were all rescued unhurt.

 

They were advised to continue their journey after profiling them,” the statement added. Bello also said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Philip Ogbadu, enjoined the general public to continue to support the Police by providing credible information that would help in the fight against crime and criminal elements in the state

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Road accident: Obaseki condoles with families of victims, warns against reckless

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commiserated with families of victims of the ghastly road accident on Sakponba Road, Benin City, which reportedly claimed the lives of four persons on Tuesday. Chief of Staff to the Governor, Osaigbovo Iyoha, who signed the statement on behalf of the Governor, said the Governor is saddened […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo: Gunmen invade church, kidnap pastor during service

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

There was a mild drama on Monday evening at Irese in Ifedore Local Governmen Area of Ondo State when gunmen invaded a Deeper Life Church and abducted the presiding pastor. This came barely 24 hours after men of the Amotekun Corps arrested four suspects for kidnapping three people on Oda Road in Akure. The cleric, […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest drug baron at hideout in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

The Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, CP Tunde Mobayo has said the Command arrested some suspected armed robbers who have also confessed to being drug barons.   The Police Commissioner in a press release yesterday signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu said security agents swung into action following a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica