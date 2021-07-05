Metro & Crime

Edo: Police rescue 9 passengers kidnapped along Benin/Auchi Road

Posted on Author Reporter

 

 

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

 

Nine travellers who were reportedly abducted on Sunday morning along the Benin-Auchi Road around Igieduma/Ehor section of the highway in Edo State have regained their freedom.

The victims were rescued through the efforts of police operatives from Ehor Division of the Edo Police Command hours after the incident took place.

The kidnapped victims, comprising three males and six females, were abducted around 7:35am on Sunday when the 14-seater Toyota Hiace bus they were travelling with was forcefully hijacked by arms wielding hoodlums.

The incident occurred at Igieduma village along Benin-Auchi Road when the victims were travelling from Auchi to Benin

A statement on Sunday night by the spokesman of the Edo Police Command, SP Kontongs Bello, confirmed the release of the victims.

Bello said the hoodlums were forced to abandon their captives following urgent rescue efforts by its operatives from Ehor Police Station who combed the neighbouring bushes in the area for the kidnappers.

The statement said the gunmen who had already moved the victims into Igieduma forest reserve had no option but to release them owing to the superior power of the police operatives.

Reporter

