Edo Police rescue kidnapped officer in Benin

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

The Edo State Police Command Monday rescued the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Clement Amoko, who was kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday.

The rescue operation was carried out by men of the Edo State Police command’s various tactical and strike forces.

ASP Amoko, who was rescued and reunited to his family, is said to be receiving treatment due to the beating he received from his abductors

It was learnt that since his abduction news became public, policemen have been out to ensure he is released unhurt.

The PPRO, DSP Princewill Osaigbovo on Monday confirmed Amoko’s rescue but said he is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital due to beating he received in the hands of his abductors.

