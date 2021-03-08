Metro & Crime

Edo Police rescue kidnapped officer in Benin

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

The Edo State Police Command Monday rescued the Assistant Superintendent of Police,  Clement Amoko, who was kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday.
The rescue operation was carried out by men of the Edo State Police command’s various tactical and strike forces.
ASP Amoko, who was rescued  and reunited to his family, is said to be receiving treatment due to the beating he received from his abductors
It was learnt that since his abduction news became public, policemen have been out to ensure he is released unhurt.
The PPRO, DSP Princewill Osaigbovo on Monday confirmed Amoko’s rescue but said he is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital due to beating he received in the hands of his abductors.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

I championed VAPP law to protect women, girls against violence – Umahi’s wife

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs. Rachael Umahi, at the weekend said she championed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law to enable girls and women in the state seek justice against all forms of violence.   She also said she has put in place all other measures to ensure that the women and girls […]
Metro & Crime

NEMA begins distribution of food items to flood victims in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has began the distribution of food items and building materials to the 2020 flood victims in the eight local government areas of the state. Distributing the food items on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Head of Operations, NEMA Edo Operation Office, Dahiru Yusuf, said the items donated were only for the […]
Metro & Crime

Address insecurity issues on water ways, NLC tells Bayelsa govt

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

Organised labour Bayelsa State branch, on Tuesday urged the state government led by Douye Diri to as a matter of urgency address the security situation on the water ways of the state. Speaking in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, during a celebration to mark the World Day for Decent Work with the theme ‘A New […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica