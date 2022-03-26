Edo: Police rescue kidnapped soldier, 10 others

The Edo State Police Command yesterday said it has rescued a soldier and 10 other kidnapped victims in Ute Community in Uhunwonde Local Government Area of the state. The Command in a press statement by its spokesperson, SP Bello Kontongs, said the passengers who were travelling from Cross River State to Lagos were forced off their vehicle and taken into the bush. The statement reads: “On 25/03/2022 at about 06:00hrs Edo State Police Command received information that a Young Shall Grow Bus travelling from Ogoja in Cross River State to Lagos with 11 passengers was forced to stop, all passengers kidnapped and taken into the bush.

“On receipt of the information, the Deputy Commissioner in-charge of Operations, DCP Miller Dantawaye, immediately ordered the Divisional Police Officer, Egba Division to mobilise for rescue operation and arrest the suspects. ‘‘The DPO Egba Division immediately swung into action, mobilised police operatives from the division and local vigilante for bush combing around Ute community.

‘‘The operatives on sighting the suspected kidnappers, who already tied their victims in the forest, opened fire on them, the superior fire power from the operatives made the suspected kidnappers to abandon their victims, flee further into the forest with various degrees of gun wounds. One of the victims, who is a soldier and was recognised by the kidnappers as military personnel, was stabbed all over his body, they also collected his uniform that was in his bag.

‘‘The rescued victims are; Chidoke Ugwuamyi ‘M’ (27), Kingsley Iwuamadi ‘M’ (43), Chisom Ezeh ‘M’ (30), Okwoh Clement ‘M’ (26), Obi Emmanuel ‘M’ (26), Chimbi Auta ‘M’ (45), Joseph Atang ‘M’ (20), Ogar Utie ‘M’ (30), Moses Odeh ‘M’ (30), Enoch Adamade ‘M’ (40), Osato Amenaghawon ‘F’ (25) and the driver of the Young Shall Grow Bus Driver Chinedu Nwoke ‘M’ (39).’’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...