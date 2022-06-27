Edo Police shoot dead suspected killer of Rev. Fr. Odia

The Edo State Police Command has said one of the kidnappers that abducted and killed parish priest of St Michael Catholic Church, lkhabigbo, Etsako West Local Government area of Edo State, Rev Father Christopher Odia has been killed.

In a statement on Monday by ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the Deputy Police Public Relations officer, said other gang members who the police chased into the bush also sustained various gunshot injuries.

The statement reads in part: “Following the kidnap of the parish priest of St Michael’s Catholic Church, lkhabigbo, Etsako West Local Government area of Edo State, Rev Father Christopher Odia in his rectory while coming out to go for Sunday mass in the wee hours of 26/6/22, a combined Team of Police Tactical Teams, Jattu Divisional Police operatives and the local Vigilante team, led by the Divisional Police Officer, went into the forest with a view to rescue the Catholic priest.

“In frustration, the abductors killed Rev Father Christopher Odia. A hunter, identified as Nurudeen, was also shot dead in the process while the police personnel who went on the trail of the kidnappers decimated one of them with other gang members escaping with various gunshot injuries.”

