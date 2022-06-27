Metro & Crime

Edo Police shoot dead suspected killer of Rev. Fr. Odia

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

The Edo State Police Command has said one of the kidnappers that abducted and killed parish priest of St Michael Catholic Church, lkhabigbo, Etsako West Local Government area of Edo State, Rev Father Christopher Odia has been killed.

In a statement on Monday by ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, the Deputy Police Public Relations officer, said other gang members who the police chased into the bush also sustained various gunshot injuries.

The statement reads in part: “Following the kidnap of the parish priest of St Michael’s Catholic Church, lkhabigbo, Etsako West Local Government area of Edo State, Rev Father Christopher Odia in his rectory while coming out to go for Sunday mass in the wee hours of 26/6/22, a combined Team of Police Tactical Teams, Jattu Divisional Police operatives and the local Vigilante team, led by the Divisional Police Officer, went into the forest with a view to rescue the Catholic priest.

“In frustration, the abductors killed Rev Father Christopher Odia. A hunter, identified as Nurudeen, was also shot dead in the process while the police personnel who went on the trail of the kidnappers decimated one of them with other gang members escaping with various gunshot injuries.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Seven die in Kwara auto crash

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Seven persons early Tuesday morning died in a lone accident at Ayekale village along Ibadan-Ilorin Expressway. The fatal auto crash, which occurred due to over speeding, involved a commercial Toyota Bumper with registration number ZAR600XY. It was learnt that the crash which involved 19 males, had 12 of them sustaining varying degrees of injury, while […]
Metro & Crime

Osun 2022: Oyetola has failed, I’ll redeem image of Osun if elected gov – Lasun Yusuf

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Hon. Lasun Yussuf, the Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming Osun gubernatorial election said the APC government, under leadership of Governor Gboyega Oyetola has failed the people of the state. Yusuf, a former Deputy Speaker in the 8th Federal House of Representatives, said the LP is coming to redeem the already […]
Metro & Crime

Fire razes 30 shops, kiosks in Lagos market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

An early morning fire on Sunday gutted 14 shops and 16 kiosks at the Adeniji Adele Market in Lagos Island. The fire was said to have started around 3am as a result of electrical malfunction in one of the affected shops.   According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), a distress call was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica