Edo poll: 3 parties substitute candidates –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said three political parties met the July 13 deadline for substitution of candidates for the September 19 Edo governorship election. The parties are the Action Alliance (AA), Labour Party (LP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC). Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, who confirmed this, said both ADC and AA substituted their governorship candidates while LP substituted its running mate. According to Okoye, Benjamin Akhigbe of the ADC was replaced with Princess Mabel Oboh as the party’s governorship candidate. Oboh, who was Akhigbe running mate, was as well substituted with Reuben Edokpayi as deputy governorship candidate.

For AA, Okoye said Edemakhiota Osaimiamia replaced Obhafuoso Paul as its governorship candidate while Omogbelehan Pauline replaced Omobayo Marvellous as governorship candidate. Okoye said the substitutions met Section 35 of the Electoral Act, which provides that a candidate may withdraw his candidature by notice in writing signed by him and delivered by himself to the political party that nominated him for the election. “At the close of the period for withdrawals and replacement, three political parties carried out withdrawals and substitutions.

News

Buhari appoints 2 journalists, 6 women, 33 others as ambassadors-designate

Posted on Author Chukwu David

No representation from Abia, Ekiti, Niger Two journalists, the outgoing Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian newspaper, Debo Adesina, representing Oyo State, and former Politics Editor of ThisDay newspaper, Oma Djebah, from Delta State, are among the 41 non-career ambassadors appointed yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari. This was as Abia, Ekiti and Niger states had no representation […]
News Top Stories

Airlines need N4.8bn to bring planes out of storage

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

N igerian airlines would need about N4.8 billion to get their airplanes out of storage as they prepare to resume operations whenever they comply with guidelines to ensure lifting of flight restriction.     It is over three months that airplanes and airports have been completely deserted. Nigerian airlines are working to bring them back […]
News

White woman arrested for pulling gun on black woman, daughter

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Michigan man and his wife, the white woman who pulled a gun on a black mother and her 15-year-old daughter in a Chipotle parking lot, were arrested Thursday for the caught-on-camera confrontation. Jillian Wuestenberg, 32, and Eric Wuestenberg, 42, are each facing an assault charge after the woman was recorded pointing a gun at the […]

