Edo poll: 3 parties substituted candidates – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said three political parties met the July 13 deadline for substitution of candidates for the September 19 Edo governorship election.

The parties are the Action Alliance (AA), Labour Party (LP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, who confirmed this, said both ADC and AA substituted their governorship candidates while LP substituted its running mate.

According to Okoye, Benjamin Akhigbe of the ADC was replaced with Princess Mabel Oboh as the party’s governorship candidate. Oboh, who was Akhigbe’s running mate, was as well substituted with Reuben Edokpayi as deputy governorship candidate.

For AA, Okoye said Edemakhiota Osaimiamia replaced Obhafuoso Paul as its governorship candidate while Omogbelehan Pauline replaced Omobayo Marvellous as governorship candidate.

Okoye said the substitutions met Section 35 of the Electoral Act, which provides that a candidate may withdraw his candidature by notice in writing signed by him and delivered by himself to the political party that nominated him for the election.

“At the close of the period for withdrawals and replacement, three political parties carried out withdrawals and substitutions.

“The withdrawal and substitution of candidates were done by the political parties and communicated to the commission,” he said.

