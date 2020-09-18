Politics

Edo poll: All eyes on us, INEC tells poll officials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has enjoined its officials conducting the Edo governorship election to live up to their oath of neutrality.
Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu in a message, told the poll officials that all eyes are on them to deliver a free, fair and credible process.
“Let me appeal to all of you to remain steadfast and committed to the ideals of the Commission. Nigerians and the international community expect so much from us. They are watching,” Prof. Yakubu said.
He expressed confidence that they will rise to the occasion, adding: “We have done it several times before and we can do it again.
“The Commission deeply appreciates the never ending sacrifices made by our staff at all times, often beyond the call of duty, to ensure that we carry out our mandate.”
Prof. Yakubu assured that the management would continue to improve their welfare and conditions of service within the available resources.
The INEC Chairman further challenged them to remain above board in the performance of their duties, and ensure that no political party or candidate is accorded any advantage over the other.

