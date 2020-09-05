Edo poll: APM vows to resist national body’s move  to arm twist state chapter

With two weeks to the September 19 governorship election in Edo state, leadership of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in the state yesterday vowed to stand against what it described an intended time bomb and seed of calamity being sowed by some elements at the National Level of the party, which if unchecked is capable of derailing the nation’s democracy as well as breed insecurity in Edo state.

It declared that the plans of the elements at the national secretariat of the party to interfere, derail and sabotage the workings of the state leadership of the party with a view to hoodwinking and hijacking the party for personal gains would be resisted.

Chairman of the APM, Dr. Samson Falana Isibor at a press conference held in Benin the state capital attributed the looming crisis at the Edo State chapter of APM to undue interference in the running of the party by some national officials ahead of the state governorship election.

Dr. Isibor said, “We in Edo State have refused a forced agenda which, to us, is anti-democratic and capable of derailing the electoral and democratic process in the state.

“Our discontentment started from the primary for the governorship election, which was solely funded by the State Leadership, when and where a candidate who is virtually unknown to Edo State chapter. Mr. Igbineweka Osamede, was forced on us by some elements at the National Secretariat.”

The APM state chairman noted that “This imposed candidate disappeared as soon as we reluctantly accepted his candidacy for the governorship election slated for 19th September, 2020.”

According to Isibor, “His disappearance left us with no other choice but to accept that he has naturally and voluntarily withdrawn from the race until few days ago when he resurfaced to say he is still interested in the race thus breeding a suspicion of a funny game.

“It will interest you to know that while the party’s former candidate absconded, we the state executive kept the faith, running the party, attending all relevant functions expected of state Leadership of a party in an election process as well as picking relevant bills without any support from the candidate or the National Secretariat.”

The resurfacing of the former candidate did not come without a threat to our lives as he and some National officers threatened fire and brimstone which has made the state Leadership to formally make official protest to relevant security agencies.”

He said “Another issue which has given Edo state leadership concern is a supposed hidden agenda nurtured by these elements at the national Secretariat designed to distract whosoever is elected in the September 19th governorship election, irrespective of the party, from performing, as well as, negotiate for personal and selfish financial gains which we have found out to have been their stock-in-trade in all states where they ever fielded a candidate. This may have also informed their look warm attitude towards campaigning.”

They party therefore called on the national leadership of the APM to call the elements to order in the interest of continued peaceful coexistence and the growth of democracy in Nigeria.