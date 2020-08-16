Edo poll: Deliver 10 wards for APC, Ize –Iyamu charges electorate

Cajetan Mmuta Benin

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu, may have taken the battle to the door steps of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Osarodion Ogie as he charged the people of Ikpoba- Okha Local Government Area, to ensure that they deliver the entire 10 wards in the LGA to the party in the election billed for September 19. Ize-Iyamu gave the charge yesterday during a campaign held at the LGA.

Also, he said if their turn out at the rally was anything to go by, it would automatically send Governor Godwin Obaseki packing. Pastor Ize-Iyamu said the people of Ikpoba-Okha have not felt the impact of good governance since Obaseki became the governor of the state noting that all promises made to them were not kept and so, he should be shown the way out of government with their voter cards in the forthcoming election.

The governorship candidate of APC noted that the worst thing that Obaseki did to the people of the local government was when he opposed the nomination of one of their sons, Victor Ekhator as member of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) representing Orhionmwon and even after the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, had written a thank you letter to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing him as a member of the commission.

Speaking also, the immediate past governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole noted that though he has made mistake in the past by campaigning and supporting Godwin Obaseki to become the governor of the state, said that he is here to correct his mistake by ensuring that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu becomes the governor of the state.

