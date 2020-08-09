Edo poll: Deputy gov raises the alarm over assassination plot on PDP leaders

Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Philip Shaibu, yesterday, raised the alarm over alleged assassination plot targeted at some notable members of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state. Shaibu made the allegation while addressing newsmen in Benin, the state capital, on the security situation of the state few weeks to the poll.

He said, “It is to bring to the notice of Edo people and also to the entire country that we have intelligence that some individuals are in Edo State courtesy of the former National Chairman of APC and the names of these individuals and their mode of entering are communicated to the security agencies.

They have the information. “Their assignment is to come and assassinate some known individuals in the state. I hereby bring to the knowledge of the general public that these people are in town, we have communicated to the security agencies about their activities and why they are in town and also to use this medium to call on Mr. President to also call on the security agencies to do their work because Edo is not going to be a theatre of war and for us, we will continue to appeal to our people not to look for trouble, not to disrupt any programme, we are law abiding.”

However, Victor Oshioke, an aide to Oshiomhole has said the assassination plot is a hoax. “There is no truth in that. Why will he want to kill anybody? Oshiomhole contested election twice and he did not kill anybody. “He preached against violence.

They want to drag Oshomhole’s name into the election. PDP and Philip know that they have not performed so they are reducing their campaign to Oshiomhole,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...