Edo poll: Govs, ministers, senators, Oshiomhole, Oyegun lead APC’s onslaught

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a 49-member Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election slated for September 19. The 49-member Council is made up of five serving governors, two ministers, three serving ministers, former national chairmen of the ruling party, former governors and ministers, among others. The Council is headed by the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje. The party had, on Tuesday, constituted a 13-member reconciliation committee for the Edo State APC headed by former Senate President Ken Nnamani.

Some other members of the Campaign Council are: Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); former APC National Chairmen, John Odigie-Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole. While Uzodinma serves as Deputy Chairman, the Chief of Staff to Oshiomhole, Hon. Abbas Braimoh serves as Secretary of the committee. Senators in the Council are Orji Uzor Kalu, Aliyu Wamakko, and Rochas Okorocha. Two ministers are also part of the Council.

They are: Timipre Sylva (Petroleum Resources) and Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta Affairs). APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said the appointment followed “the approval for the constitution of a National Campaign Council for the 19th September, 2020 Governorship Election, by the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni. “The campaign council will be inaugurated on Monday, 6th July 2020 at the party’s National Secretariat.”

