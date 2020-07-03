News Top Stories

Edo poll: Govs, ministers, senators, Oshiomhole, Oyegun lead APC’s onslaught

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a 49-member Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election slated for September 19. The 49-member Council is made up of five serving governors, two ministers, three serving ministers, former national chairmen of the ruling party, former governors and ministers, among others. The Council is headed by the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje. The party had, on Tuesday, constituted a 13-member reconciliation committee for the Edo State APC headed by former Senate President Ken Nnamani.

Some other members of the Campaign Council are: Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); former APC National Chairmen, John Odigie-Oyegun and Adams Oshiomhole. While Uzodinma serves as Deputy Chairman, the Chief of Staff to Oshiomhole, Hon. Abbas Braimoh serves as Secretary of the committee. Senators in the Council are Orji Uzor Kalu, Aliyu Wamakko, and Rochas Okorocha. Two ministers are also part of the Council.

They are: Timipre Sylva (Petroleum Resources) and Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta Affairs). APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said the appointment followed “the approval for the constitution of a National Campaign Council for the 19th September, 2020 Governorship Election, by the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni. “The campaign council will be inaugurated on Monday, 6th July 2020 at the party’s National Secretariat.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CORONAVIRUS: Young Nigerians driving spread, older bearing brunt – NCDC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that young people, aged between 20 and 40 are driving the transmission of the COVID- 19 in the country. Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 media briefing in Abuja, yesterday. Ihekweazu said that investigation had established […]
News

Dana carries out dry run of operations ahead of resumption

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Ahead of flight resumption, Nigerian carrier, Dana Air, on Wednesday carried out a dry run at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) and shakedown flights from Lagos to Port Harcourt and back. According to a statement by the airline’s Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air had to carry out the exercise to demonstrate […]
News

Reps query N186bn spending on school feeding

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has expressed strong reservations at the reported spending of N186 billion on the Federal Government’s school feeding programme by the National Conditional Cash Transfer Office (NICTO), the coordinating office handling the project in the Presidency. Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts (PAC), Hon. Oluwole Oke and other lawmakers expressed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: