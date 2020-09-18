Edo poll: Our govs’ lives in danger – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over the lives of their governors who are in Benin, Edo State capital for the governorship election.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a press conference last night, said security operatives have surrounded the hotel where the governors are accommodated.

Secondus stated that whereas the governors of All Progressives Congress (APC) were moving freely in Edo State, the Westend Hotel where the PDP governors were being intimidated.

“Policemen have surrounded the hotel and their lives are in danger.

“We call on IGP to ask the police to leave the place because their lives are in danger.

“If APC governors are in Benin, the PDP governors should be in Benin. Our governors would remain in Benin, no one can intimidate us,” Secondus asserted.

He alleged that Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma and Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-agege were in the home of APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to perfect plans on how to rig the election.

“We are bringing this to the attention of the international community. Elections must be free; elections must be allowed to hold,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...