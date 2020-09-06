Edo poll: We’ll abide by Oba’s peace accord –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to abide by the peace accord brokered by Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, in this month’s Edo governorship election. PDP in a statement by the Secretary, publicity sub-committee of National Campaign Council on Edo Governorship election, Kola Ologbondiyan, said as a law-abiding and peaceful political party, PDP would continue to conduct its ac-tivities and campaign in very peaceful and orderly manner.

The party commended the Oba for his fatherly intervention to ensure a peaceful and credible governorship election in Edo State. “Indeed, our campaign and party members tremendously value the forthright admonitions, reprimands, counsel and direction by the royal father, which is a reinforcement of our party’s established and unwavering commitment towards peaceful electoral process, particularly in the Edo State governorship election, despite the provocations and unwarranted attacks.

“We are also elated by the charge on credible and issue-based campaign, guided by manifestos and geared towards the development of the state. “We are happy because such has been the fulcrum and mainstay of our campaign, for which we command the followership of the overwhelming majority of the people of Edo State,” PDP said.

The party added that its campaign had been on the personal integrity and sterling performance of its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, “particularly his development programmes and projects in all critical sectors across the nooks and crannies of Edo State.”

It expressed hope that with the overwhelming support for its candidate, Governor Obaseki, across the state, in addition to the fact that Edo has always been home to the PDP, its candidate do not need to resort to violence in the election.

