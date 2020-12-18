Edo Poly, vulcanisers sign agreement on training, standardisation

The management of the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has entered into an agreement with the Edo State Chapter of the National Association of Practicing Vulcanisers of Nigeria (NAPVON) on training and standardisation of their craft to ensure safety and road worthiness of vehicles. A report by Bobby Eghosa quoted the Rector of the Polytechnic, Prof, Abiodun Falodun, as saying that the partnership was reached in furtherance of the mandate by the state government to develop technical manpower to drive industrialization and build local capacity to solve societal problems. According to him, “we have just signed a partnership with NAPVON on the standardisation of their work, with the school providing expertise and guidance on how best the association can organize themselves for better service to the public.

“The partnership entails organising short courses, seminars, conferences and workshops through the automotive study group in our School of Engineering as well as other relevant units on the training of vulcanisers in the state. “The ultimate goal is to ensure the road worthiness and safety of road users and we are willing to partner with the vulcanisers to see that this is done right.” He added that the institution would be liaising with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to arrange for the modalities for the certification of the vulcanisers, noting that such partnership was essential for nationwide acceptance of the training programme to be undertaken at the institution. Prof. Falodun also said that the school’s automotive unit is collaborating with NAPVON on the development of indigenous vulcanising equipment to reduce the drudgery in the vocation.

