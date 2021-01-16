Edo postpones school resumption to Feb. 1

Edo State government has fixed February 1 as a tentative date for resumption of schools across the state owing to increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among children and young adults. Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki who disclosed this to pressmen during a meeting with the state’s COVID-19 response team in Benin City said the tentative date was to allow time for appropriate compliance with the COVID-19 preventive measures.

The governor, who frowned at the way people flout the COVID-19 preventive measures, said they have set up a team to enforce compliance to the regulation.. “Anybody found guilty of any of the regulations would be charged or compelled to undertake community services.

