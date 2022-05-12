Edo power firm sends notice of shut down of gas facility

The Ossiomo Independent Power Company yesterday reported a forceful shutdown of its gas facility by the Nigeria Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC). The company in a statement signed by Adeyinka Ladejobi, said the situation has been reported to the right quarters in order to resolve the matter. According to him, “We apologise for this unannounced outage. This outage is as a result of a forceful shutdown of our gas plant by NGMC without any notice. “The situation has been reported accordingly and we shall keep you posted. Thanks,” the statement said.
