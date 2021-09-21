Edo primary school pupils stranded, as school is overtaken by flood

Pupils of a public primary school, Arosa Primary School, Sakponba Road, Oredo Local Government Area, Edo State were yesterday morning overwhelmed by rampaging flood which took over their school.

The pupils, who started coming to school as early as 7.00 am, were taken aback by the ravaging flood occasioned by an all-night downpour, which made accessing the school premises very difficult.

The older ones were seen carrying the younger ones on their back across the flooded compound.

One of the parents, Osarodion Ezekiel, who brought his children to school, regrettably said the problem of flooding in the school has been there for a long time.

“Whenever it rains, I fear for these children, because all these places are always over flooded, the government should do something about this school, look at these small children, I pray none of them dies here.

“You know the problem with our government is that their children don’t attend government schools, so whatever happens to children in government schools is not their problem.”

Another parent, Mercy Aigbe, whose daughter is in Primary 4, said she knew that there will be problem in the school going by the morning rain.

“My daughter is in primary 4, when the rain started this morning, I knew there was going to be trouble for the children in the school.

So, I decided to bring my daughter to school myself. The government should please help us,” she said.

