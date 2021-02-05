Edo primary school teachers call off 19-day strike

The leadership of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) on Friday suspended its 19-day-old indefinite strike.

A statement signed by the state Chairman of the Union, Pius Okhueleigbe, Assistant Secretary General, Moni Mike and three others, said the suspension of the indefinite strike embarked on January 18, 2021 was made possible by the national leadership of the union.

The statement urged all public primary school heads and teachers in the state to resume work on Monday, February 8.

It advised that any form of victimization against union leaders and members should be promptly reported to the union for necessary action.

It also urged the state government to utilize the opportunity of the suspension to urgently meet the 10-point demands of the union so as to restore hope and confidence between government and the union.

While appreciating the entire members of the union in the state for their unprecedented solidarity and sustenance of the indefinite strike action for the past 19 days it, however, passed a vote of confidence on the state and branch leadership of the union and its affiliates.

