Edo primary school teachers issue 14-day strike notice to Obaseki

Members of the Edo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) have issued a 14-day strike notice to the state government over alleged failure to meet its financial obligation and other entitlements to the teachers. This was coming against the backdrop of the 21-day ultimatum earlier issued by the union on December 8, 2020 to the state government to fulfill all its promises or be ready to face an indefinite industrial action by the teachers.

However, the communique issued by the union for the 14-day strike notice, which was dated December 29 and signed by the state NUC Chairman, Pius Okhueleigbe and the Assistant General Secretary, Moni Mike Modesty, as well as four others, and which was made available to reporters yesterday in Benin, the state capital, the union noted that the 14-day ultimatum was to enable the state government to meet its demands to the union. It further said that the decision for the ultimatum was taken at the union’s enlarged state wing executive council meeting held on December 29, 2020, adding that the union noted that the state government had not taken any tangible step aimed at meeting the demands of the union during the 21-day ultimatum.

The communique noted: “It agreed that Edo Best Programme needs urgent surgical examination to determine its true state of health so that the government will be able to correct the seeming window-dressing and improve on the fortunes of the programme.

“It also agreed that the contributory pension scheme began in 2017 in Edo State. It is, however, observed that if primary school teachers are to enroll, the tier of government that will be responsible for the monthly remittance of 10 per cent to the pension account of individual teachers must have the resources to do so, as well as cater for the accrued gratuity entitlements of teachers prior to the commencement of the scheme, as provided in the law.”

The union, which said that the call for the removal of Mary Oseghale as the Acting Education Secretary of Esan North- East Local Government Authority still stands, also declared her as persona non-grata.

The union also urged the primary school teachers in the state to continue to mobilise for an indefinite strike, while awaiting further directives on the take-off date from the state wing executive of the union. Meanwhile, the Edo state council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has thrown its weight behind the proposed strike by the primary school teachers. However, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) reiterated its support to the NUT’s proposed strike in a letter, entitled: “Re: Communique,” dated December 16, 2020 and signedbyitsActingSecretary, Barry Osaro Imade.

