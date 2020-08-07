Edo: Purported swearing-in of house members’ elect, illegal – PDP govs

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have described as illegal and unconstitutional, the purported swearing in of some former members-elect of Edo State House of Assembly.

The governors also stated that the purported election of new presiding officers in a private residence in Benin City without the legitimate officials of the House of Assembly as required by law was an act of impunity.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, said in a statement that such actions showed height of political brigandage and desperation.

The statement, which was signed by the Director General of PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. Cyril Maduabum, warned that any attempt to effect an unconstitutional takeover of either legislative or executive power in Edo State would lead to unpleasant consequences far beyond the shores of Edo State.

Tambuwal called on President Muhammadu Buhari to caution the security agencies to remain neutral and even handed in the Edo State election.

He warned that security agencies should not lend their “authority to unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional acts of a desperate gang of power mongers”.

