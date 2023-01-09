News

Edo raises alarm over rising cases of Lassa fever, records 18 new cases

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi  Comment(0)

…seeks residents’ adherence to preventive measures

Edo State has recorded 18 new cases of Lassa fever in the last week, raising the total number of persons who are currently on admission in the state to 23.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Benin City, said the persons, including 17 adults and six children, are currently receiving care at the Irua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH).

Reassuring the government’s commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of every Edo resident, Prof. Obehi said the government has stepped up surveillance, sensitisation, and other measures to stop the spread of the disease and protect residents across all Edo communities.

Lamenting the unprecedented rise in the number of infections, the health commissioner called for the support and collaboration of every Edo resident to control and eliminate Lassa fever in the state.

According to her, “Edo State, over the past one week, has recorded 18 new cases of Lassa fever, bringing the cases of Lassa fever patients currently on admission in the state to 23.

“The 23 patients, including 17 adults and six children, are currently receiving care at the Irua Specialist Teaching Hospital.”

Prof. Obehi listed the local government areas in the state most hit by the disease to include Esan West, Etsako West, Esan North East, Esan Central, Etsako Central, Esan South East and  Etsako East.

Speaking on the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the disease and protect Edo citizens, she noted, “The Emergency Operation Centre for Lassa fever has been activated in Edo State on January 5 and they have had three meetings. The various pillars of the Emergency Operation Centre have been activated.

“The Infection, Prevention and Control pillar is currently working on contacting the Diseases Notification and Surveillance Officers in the various local government areas to beef up infection control. We have stepped up communication with messages being developed and disseminated to sensitise people in their local languages.

‘We will also be meeting with local council stakeholders today in Edo Central. We will be meeting with the Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) of the seven affected LGAs, as well as the market women, Enogies, and the healthcare practitioners in the LGAs, among other stakeholders.”

Lamenting the rise in the number of infections, the Commissioner said, “This is an emergency situation, and we want people to be aware that cases of Lassa fever are on the rise.

“While the government is implementing a number of measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the state, we urge everyone to support the government’s efforts in curbing the spread of Lassa fever by complying with guidelines to stay healthy and safe.”

She charged, “Wash your hands frequently with soap and water; avoid contact with rat urine or feces; avoid consuming contaminated food or water and seek medical attention immediately if you experience any symptoms of Lassa fever, such as fever, headache, muscle pain, and weakness.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Forex Crisis: FG orders stoppage of telecoms infrastructure import

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Pantami knocks proposed 5% excise duty on sector   The Federal Government has directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)  CEOto enforce a halt to importation of telecommunications infrastructure both software and hardware as well as services with a view to promoting indigenous contents to save Nigeria’s currency against the dollar.   The Minister of Communication […]
News

2023: Delta group backs Atiku-Okowa-Edevbie candidacy

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta Unity Group has pledged its support for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Ifeanyi Okowa. It is also backing Olorogun David Edevbie to represent the party in the Delta State governorship election. At its maiden General Assembly in Kwale yesterday, […]
News

Wike to Umahi: Don’t destroy S’East with ambition

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has advised his Ebonyi State counterpart, Governor Dave Umahi, not to destroy the South- East geo-political zone politically with his ambition to become the next president of the country. Speaking on a live television programme yesterday, Wike described Umahi as an ungrateful man for insisting that he left the Peoples […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica