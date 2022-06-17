Edo ready for National Trials, says Yusuf Alli

The Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Alli, has declared that the state is ready for the forthcoming National Athletics Trials billed to take place between June 21 and 23. Alli, also a former national athlete of high repute yesterday said the national trials would be staged smoothly by the state.

He noted that the worldclass facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium were good enough for any competition within a short notice. The former African long jump champion said; “Edo staged the National Sports Festival in style last year and this year, the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium has hosted many other national events.

“We are indeed proud of what we have at the stadium and it is also a thing of pride to host the top athletes of the country trying to win tickets for big global tournaments. “Edo is ready and the enabling environment is guaranteed for the athletes to excel in their various disciplines at the trials.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...