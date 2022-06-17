Sports

Edo ready for National Trials, says Yusuf Alli

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Alli, has declared that the state is ready for the forthcoming National Athletics Trials billed to take place between June 21 and 23. Alli, also a former national athlete of high repute yesterday said the national trials would be staged smoothly by the state.

He noted that the worldclass facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium were good enough for any competition within a short notice. The former African long jump champion said; “Edo staged the National Sports Festival in style last year and this year, the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium has hosted many other national events.

“We are indeed proud of what we have at the stadium and it is also a thing of pride to host the top athletes of the country trying to win tickets for big global tournaments. “Edo is ready and the enabling environment is guaranteed for the athletes to excel in their various disciplines at the trials.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Usman gives condition to fight Adesanya

Posted on Author Our Reporters

UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman (MMA record: 20 wins, 1 loss), has revealed the only possible reason he would renege on his promise not to fight against compatriot and UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya (MMA record: 21 wins, 1 loss). Usman, the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, has always insisted he would never move […]
Sports

Ligue 1: Dembele on target as Lyon keep Euro hopes alive

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olympique Lyonnais maintained their hopes of snatching a European spot for next season when Moussa Dembele’s early goal earned them a 1-0 home win against arch rivals St Etienne in Ligue 1 on Friday. Dembele scored with a penalty to lift Lyon up to 10th on 31 points from 21 games, four points behind […]
Sports

NFF congratulates Okala, Oshoala, Balogun, Aribo

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has sent a message of congratulations to much-respected former Nigerian international goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala, who attained the platinum age of 70 on Monday May 17, 2021. NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi praised the towering goaltender for his glorious service to fatherland in the round leather game, delivering […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica