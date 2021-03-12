Edo receives 81,080 doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The Edo State Government yesterday took delivery of 81,080 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID- 19 vaccines from the Federal Government. The state also received about 40,000 cards, 810 safety boxes and 81,080 syringes for the vaccination.

The 81,080 units of the vaccine is expected to be administered on about 40,000 people for the first and second jab, in correlation with the 40,000 cards received, as each person is expected to take two doses at four to 12 weeks intervals.

Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Osamwonyi Irowa, received the vaccines that arrived at the Benin Airport through a cargo airline, Allied Air about 7:50p.m on Wednesday. Irowa noted: “We received 81,080 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, alongside syringes, numbering 81,080. We also received the adhesive code stickers of the same number. We have 810 safety boxes delivered to us. With this, we will be able to initiate our first phase of the vaccination exercise in Edo State.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki is extremely glad that this has been delivered to our state. We are rolling out the vaccination as fast as we can. I must remind you that we have actually done all the preparations ahead of administration of the vaccines. “We have trained healthcare workers at the local government council level, while additional training is ongoing. We will commence the distribution of these vaccines to different locations where they will be administered. “Frontline workers will be given the first dose of the vaccine and followed by key leaders, as well as traditional rulers so that we symbolically demonstrate that the vaccines are safe.” Irowa further assured the people of the state that all the officials in charge of the AstraZeneca vaccination were experienced and well-trained, even as he commended the Federal Government for efforts in containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

