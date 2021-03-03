Edo receives COVID-19 vaccines 24 hours after  arrival in Nigeria

Edo State government says it is in receipt of doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for distribution in the state.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, states that the doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are already in the state with the government finalising arrangements for its deployment across the state.

Osarodion Ogie noted that the state is preparing a localised distribution mechanism for the rollout of the vaccines in line with the national plan.

Like this: Like Loading...