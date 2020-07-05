News

Edo records 4 more deaths, 63 new cases

The Edo State Government has urged residents to support efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to secure the health and wellbeing of the Edo people by complying with all guidelines and precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

 

 

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who expressed worry over the community spread of the virus, noted that the state has continued to record more fatalities from the virus with the aged being the most affecte

Related Articles
News

Fidelity Bank to support AKK project

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Fidelity Bank Plc yesterday commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Cor-poration (NNPC) and Oilserv, contractors to the $2.8bn Ajao-kuta – Kaduna – Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project, which was flagged off Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with the ground break-ing ceremony at Ajaokuta, Kogi State.Designed in line with the key objectives of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s […]
News

Now, Marvelous Zibiri, Go and Sin No More  

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

It was a needless and avoidable friction. But, perhaps, providence had an unsuspecting need for the script. Earlier this month, Hon. Marvelous Muhizu Zibiri had slandered the highly respected philanthropist, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, when in a willfully damaging publication, which went viral on the social media, described the illustrious son of Benin as a […]
News Top Stories

Osinowo: Lagos APC in dilemma as politicians renew 2015, 2019 rivalries

Posted on Author Temitope Ogunbanke

Less than a week after the demise of the lawmaker representing Lagos East Senator District, Senator Bayo Osinowo, politicians within his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), especially those within the constituency, might have put the party in dilemma over who succeeds the late senator. This is because the leaders of the party are said […]

