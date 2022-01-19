Edo recruits secondary school teachers

The Edo State government yesterday said it has commenced the process for the recruitment of teachers for secondary schools in the 18 local government areas of the state. In a statement, Commissioner for Education in the state, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, called for suitably qualified individuals in English Language, Mathematics, Geography, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Agricultural Science, Literature in English, Economics, C.R.S, History, Government, Civic Education, and Edo Language. She said: “Application is free and selection of Edo- STAR Fellows will be strictly by merit. Applicants are warned not to pay money to anybody. The deadline for submission by applicants is January 30. “The Godwin Obaseki administration launched the EdoStar Teaching Fellows Programme to ensure quality teaching and learning in public schools in the state. “This is a three-year intensive training and field experience employment programme for teachers and aspiring teachers who will be transited into the Edo State Public Service upon satisfactory job performance. The EdoSTAR Teaching Fellows Programme comes with a salary and performancebased incentives.”

