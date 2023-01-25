News

Edo refinery begins production, to expand capacity to 21,000bpd

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

As shortage of petroleum products lingers across the country, Edo State-based modular refinery has commenced production at about 6,000 bpd plants in Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area. The facility with its feedstock can produce 50 per cent of diesel (500,000 litres), 25 per cent of naphtha (300,000 litres), and 20 per cent of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) (200,000) litres. The company got its first supply of 10,000 barrels of crude feedstock from Decklar Resources Inc. and its co-venturer, Millennium Oil & Gas Company Limited, which operates the Oza Oil Field.

The refinery was developed by Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited (ERPC) with support from the state government through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The company, in a statement, said it will complete the phase II of the project in March, which will add 12,000bpd capacity to raise production to 21,000bpd. Edo Modular Refinery is the first of two refinery projects in the state alongside the Duport Refinery, which is operated by Duport Midstream Company Limited

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Pompeo: We’ll use all tools to counter terrorism in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo says his country will use everything at its disposal to counter terrorism in Nigeria and other parts of the world. After a virtual meeting on Tuesday, he said progress is being made in the fight against terrorism. The meeting was attended by the US, Nigeria, members of the […]
News Top Stories

Ugwuanyi names State Customary Court of Appeal Hqrs after Justice Nweze

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, inaugurated a brand new State Customary Court of Appeal Headquarters complex in Enugu, constructed by his administration as part of its infrastructure transformation agenda in the state’s Judiciary.   Christened “Honourable JusticeChimaCentusNweze Complex, Customary Court of Appeal Headquarters, Enugu State Judiciary”, the edifice, located within the Three Arms Zone […]
News

Obaseki congratulates Olumide Akpata on emergence as NBA President

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Olumide Akpata on his emergence as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). The governor, in a statement said Akpata has distinguished himself as a lawyer over the years and was deserving of his new role. According to him, “I congratulate Olumide Akpata on his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica