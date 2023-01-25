Edo refinery begins production, to expand capacity to 21,000bpd

As shortage of petroleum products lingers across the country, Edo State-based modular refinery has commenced production at about 6,000 bpd plants in Ologbo, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area. The facility with its feedstock can produce 50 per cent of diesel (500,000 litres), 25 per cent of naphtha (300,000 litres), and 20 per cent of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) (200,000) litres. The company got its first supply of 10,000 barrels of crude feedstock from Decklar Resources Inc. and its co-venturer, Millennium Oil & Gas Company Limited, which operates the Oza Oil Field.

The refinery was developed by Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited (ERPC) with support from the state government through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The company, in a statement, said it will complete the phase II of the project in March, which will add 12,000bpd capacity to raise production to 21,000bpd. Edo Modular Refinery is the first of two refinery projects in the state alongside the Duport Refinery, which is operated by Duport Midstream Company Limited

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...