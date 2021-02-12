News

Edo: Resident doctors flay Obaseki’s corruption allegation

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) Edo State Hospital Management Board chapter yesterday flayed what it described as disparaging remarks and allegations of corruption levelled against its members (doctors) in the employment of the state government by Governor Godwin Obaseki. Governor Obaseki had on Monday criticised what he described as the high level of corruption in the healthcare system in the state, noting that his administration would insist on a new order and that doctors must render services to Edo people to justify their salaries.

He stated this during a meeting with doctors selected from the State Hospital Management Board, Edo Specialist Hospital, Edo Primary Healthcare Agency and the Ministry of Health at the Government House in Benin, the state capital. The governor said his administration would vehemently resist the old order and chart a new course to improve the healthcare system in the state, adding that the meetingwiththedoctorswas todiscussthewayforwardfor the healthcare system in Edo State. But, the ARD in a statement signed by the President and Secretary-General, Dr. Osayande Edorisiagbon and Dr. Ovbiagele Uaboi respectively, after its emergency meetingdescribedObaseki’s comments as vexatious and unsubstantiated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sorry state of Akwete-Azumini-Ukanafun highway

Posted on Author EMMANUEL IFEANYI,

The deplorable condition of the 50-kilometre Obehie-Akwete-Azumini-Ukanafun highway that connects Abia, Akwa Ibom and some parts of Rivers State, has brought untold hardship to commuters and residents. Many have described the road as an embarrassment to the Niger Delta region, while others see it as a death trap. EMMANUEL IFEANYI, visited the road for an […]
News

Singer, Mr Dutch continues giveaway spree, gives out N5 milllion to mark birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Nigerian Afro-cyborg singer, Bright Ukpabi, better known as Mr. Dutch who fed 50 thousand less-fortunate Nigerians through his foundation, Mr Dutch Foundation during the pandemic lockdown has continued in the same tradition by doling out 5 million naira to the same set of people to mark his birthday which comes up today, June 26, […]
News

Securities dealers kick against FG’s unclaimed dividends bill

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Stock market halts weekly rally by 2.57% loss   The proposed plan by the Federal Government to manage unclaimed dividends, which is projected to hit N200 billion by the end of this year, has drawn the ire of capital market operators on the adverse effects on investor confidence and future growth of the market.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica