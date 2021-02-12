Edo: Resident doctors flay Obaseki’s corruption allegation

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) Edo State Hospital Management Board chapter yesterday flayed what it described as disparaging remarks and allegations of corruption levelled against its members (doctors) in the employment of the state government by Governor Godwin Obaseki. Governor Obaseki had on Monday criticised what he described as the high level of corruption in the healthcare system in the state, noting that his administration would insist on a new order and that doctors must render services to Edo people to justify their salaries.

He stated this during a meeting with doctors selected from the State Hospital Management Board, Edo Specialist Hospital, Edo Primary Healthcare Agency and the Ministry of Health at the Government House in Benin, the state capital. The governor said his administration would vehemently resist the old order and chart a new course to improve the healthcare system in the state, adding that the meetingwiththedoctorswas todiscussthewayforwardfor the healthcare system in Edo State. But, the ARD in a statement signed by the President and Secretary-General, Dr. Osayande Edorisiagbon and Dr. Ovbiagele Uaboi respectively, after its emergency meetingdescribedObaseki’s comments as vexatious and unsubstantiated.

