Edo restates commitment to offsetting pensioners’ gratuities

The Edo State Government yesterday said it is committed to offsetting pensioners’ gratuities despite the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the fall in crude prices on government revenues. In a statement, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Andrew Emwanta, reiterated that the government paid pensions to pensioners on or before the 26th of every month and does not owe any pension to date. He noted that the agitation by some pensioners early in the week in Benin City was majorly a consequence of disagreement among members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) over statutory deduction of one percent from their pensions in favour of the union, as check-off dues. Emwanta said: “Much as the issue of gratuity was mentioned, it was rather unfortunate that the Edo State Government was caught in the crossfire over the disagreement between members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners and their leadership.
Related Articles
Buni’s caretaker c’ttee not under legal threat – Ayade’s aide
The Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor of Cross River State, Christian Ita has allayed the fears that the Supreme Court judgment on the governorship petition in Ondo State is against Buni-Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He disclosed this in Calabar, the state capital, in a chat with our […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ohuabunwa signifies interest to vie for BON chairmanship
At a time the broadcasting sector is witnessing stringent sanctions and threats, Multimesh Media Group boss, Godfrey Ohuabunwa, has indicated interest to vie for the chairmanship of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON). Ohuabunwa was showing interest in the top job ahead of BON’s annual general meeting (AGM) coming up in Kano on October 7. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Uzodinma signs two bills into law
Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has signed into law a bill to establish the state’s Micro, Small and Medium Industries Development Agency and Other Related Matters and another bill establishing a Bureau to Coordinate, Supervise and Monitor projects undertaken by Donors/ Development Partners in Imo State and other related matters. The governor […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)