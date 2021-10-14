News

Edo restates commitment to offsetting pensioners’ gratuities

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Edo State Government yesterday said it is committed to offsetting pensioners’ gratuities despite the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the fall in crude prices on government revenues. In a statement, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Andrew Emwanta, reiterated that the government paid pensions to pensioners on or before the 26th of every month and does not owe any pension to date. He noted that the agitation by some pensioners early in the week in Benin City was majorly a consequence of disagreement among members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) over statutory deduction of one percent from their pensions in favour of the union, as check-off dues. Emwanta said: “Much as the issue of gratuity was mentioned, it was rather unfortunate that the Edo State Government was caught in the crossfire over the disagreement between members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners and their leadership.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

