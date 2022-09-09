Business

Edo restates commitment to workers’ welfare

Edo State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improve the welfare of workers. The Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, gave the assurance at a public lecture organised by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria(CPM), in Benin City. Represented by the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa, he said the theme of the public lecture, ‘Leveraging Human Capital For Sustainable Development and Growth’ was very apt and in line with the vision of the present administration that a motivated workforce has the capacity to contribute its quota to the sustainable growth and development of society and the country at large. “CIPM is one professional body that has distinguished itself over the years and contributed meaningfully towards human capital development in Nigeria.

“It is instructive to underscore the fact that for a professional body like yours to be relevant in the dynamic environment of the Nigerian society, public lecturers of this kind are expedient for members and relevant stakeholders to brainstorm on issues of national Interest and proffer solutions where necessary on the way forward. “As a government, the present administration accords priority to building human capacity as well as providing a conducive work environment and necessary tools and equipment for its workforce and personnel. “As we speak, the present administration has made giant strides and recorded monumental achievements in its transformation agenda in the civil and public service as part of the deliberate efforts at motivating its personnel for the actualization of Making Edo Great Again, (MEGA) Agenda.

“Edo State is the only state in Nigeria that pays it workers 40k minimum wage; prompt payment of salaries and pension on the 26th of every month; regular training and retraining of workers for optimal performance; building of infrastructure that provides conducive work environment as well as necessary tools and equipment for its workforce and personnel, including introduction and implementation of E-governance in the conduct of government business.”

 

Our Reporters

