News

Edo revenue service seals 150 business outfits

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) has sealed over 150 businesses for defaulting in personal income tax, Withholding Tax and consumption tax remittances, as it commences its name-andshame campaign to deepen tax compliance. The Executive Chairman of EIRS, Nidu Inneh, who disclosed this in a statement, said that over 150 defaulting business outfits in Oredo Local Government Area (LGA) were affected in the state government’s enforcement drive. “We have kicked off enforcement of the collection of consumption tax, withholding tax and personal income tax as we commence the name-and-shame campaign.

For this campaign, we are going to go after businesses that are not up to date on their tax payments,” he said. While listing businesses affected to include hotels, bars, eateries and restaurants, he noted that the exercise was aimed at ensuring that the business outfits met tax obligations due to the government. Meanwhile, Inneh had last week announced the commencement of the name-and-shame campaign, which according to him was aimed at calling out high-net individuals and businesses that were not meeting their tax obligations to the government.

Our Reporters

News

Kano  blasphemy : Human Rights group condemns court sentence

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe  Abuja 

An Abuja-based  Human Rights group, Concerned Nigerians, has berated a Kano Shariah Court for  sentencing  to death by hanging of Kano based musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu for blaspheming against the Prophet Muhammad.   The group’s spokesman, Theophilus Abu Agada on Tuesday said  the court’s sentence is an abuse of human rights and also  repulsive to natural […]
News Top Stories

FUEL PRICE HIKE: You’re insensitive, Afenifere, Ohanaeze, AYF, PDP tell FG

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Kenneth Ofoma, Adewale Momoh, Baba Negedu, Muhammad Kabir and Onyekachi Eze

Frontline socio-cultural and political groups, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday faulted the announcement by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), that it had increased the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (aka petrol), to N155.17 per litre from […]
News

Court blocks Shell’s accounts over alleged $2.7bn oil theft

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has granted an interim mareva injunction directing 20 commercial banks to block the accounts of oil giant, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd, in a bid to recover the cash value of more than 16 million barrels of crude oil allegedly diverted from AITEO […]

