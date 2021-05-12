Edo revenue service seals 150 business outfits

The Edo Internal Revenue Service (EIRS) has sealed over 150 businesses for defaulting in personal income tax, Withholding Tax and consumption tax remittances, as it commences its name-andshame campaign to deepen tax compliance. The Executive Chairman of EIRS, Nidu Inneh, who disclosed this in a statement, said that over 150 defaulting business outfits in Oredo Local Government Area (LGA) were affected in the state government’s enforcement drive. “We have kicked off enforcement of the collection of consumption tax, withholding tax and personal income tax as we commence the name-and-shame campaign.

For this campaign, we are going to go after businesses that are not up to date on their tax payments,” he said. While listing businesses affected to include hotels, bars, eateries and restaurants, he noted that the exercise was aimed at ensuring that the business outfits met tax obligations due to the government. Meanwhile, Inneh had last week announced the commencement of the name-and-shame campaign, which according to him was aimed at calling out high-net individuals and businesses that were not meeting their tax obligations to the government.

