Edo Robbery Attack: Police recover N34 million, 4 vehicles, 2 motorcycles

Twenty four hours after the robbery incident that involved four banks in Uromi, Esan North East local government area of Edo state,the police on Friday said a cash of over N34m, four vehicles and two motorcycles believes to been abandoned by the robbers have been recovered. In the course of the robberies, eight persons made up of two policemen and six civilians including a mad man reportedly lost their lives. The items were said to have been abandoned near the railway on the road to Ubiaja when youths from the area reportedly mounted barricades when they heard of the incident in Uromi which is few metres from the scene of the robberies.

A press statement by the Edo State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Kontongs Bello( SP) late yesterday said a combined of police and vigilante group evacuated the abandoned items to the police station. The statement reads: “Today 25/02/2022 at about 0730 Operatives of the Edo state police command in conjunction with local Vigilantes accompanied by Chief John Odijie, the Oniha of Ubiaja led by the DPO Ubiaja acting on credible information that some vehicles suspected to have been used by armed Robbers in Uromi Bank Robbery Operations on the 24/02 /2022 were seen hidden in Oruen Quaters Bush of Ubiaja in Esan south East Local Government Area of Edo State.

“On receipt of the information the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ubiaja mobilized his men who during the bank robbery operations blocked all the exit routes from in and out of Uromi town , together with the team immediately mobilize to the location and recovered the following vehicles and items; One Red Colour Camry car with Reg.No. EZA 105 KJA, One ash Colour Camry Car with Reg. No. KWL 19 DU, One Dark Ash colour corolla car with Reg. No. UBJ 734 SZ, One Lexus 330 car with Reg. No. AAA 973 FL, One Red Q. Link M/CYCLE With Reg. No. EZA 105 QN, One Red Day Long M/ Cycle With Reg. No. ENU 204 QL, Two small bags containing women Items, one Union Bank ATM card and Cash Sum Thirty four million, five hundred and ten thausan Naira only ( #34,510,000.00).

 

