News

Edo screens council pensioners

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Edo State Government has commenced the revalidation of local government pensioners in Edo North. Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) and Secretary, Local Government Staff Pension Board, James Okungbowa, said the screening will run from September 1 to 8. He said the exercise will continue for pensioners in Edo North on September 2. He added that: “We have commenced the routine ‘I AM ALIVE’ Revalidation Exercise.

“It is scheduled to hold from September 1 to 8, in all the senatorial districts for all local government pensioners.” He explained that the screening in Edo North will hold from September 1 to 2, at the council halls in Akoko Edo, Owan East, Owan West, Etsako West, Etsako East, Etsako Central LGAs. The secretary urged all pensioners to be present at the venues with their identity cards and the photocopy of their biometric printout slip.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

By-election: Clark endorses Dickson for Bayelsa West

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

I jaw National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has endorsed the immediate West Senatorial District. past Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson, for the vacant Bayelsa     The Media Advisor to the former governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, also quoted the foremost Ijaw National Leader as having called on Ijaw leaders across the country to […]
News

Why NDLEA is after illicit drugs’ production labs – Marwa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has said the agency is pressing on with its offensive action against illicit drugs’ production laboratories and farms because of the threat they pose to Nigeria’s national security. Marwa stated this in his presentation on the national drug control […]
News

India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 240,842

Posted on Author Reporter

…as English health body says two COVID shots effective against India variant India on Sunday reported 240,842 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours and deaths rose by 3,741. Total infections in the country stood at 26.5 million while the country’s total death toll was at 299,266, according to data from the health ministry, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica