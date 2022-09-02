Edo screens council pensioners

The Edo State Government has commenced the revalidation of local government pensioners in Edo North. Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) and Secretary, Local Government Staff Pension Board, James Okungbowa, said the screening will run from September 1 to 8. He said the exercise will continue for pensioners in Edo North on September 2. He added that: “We have commenced the routine ‘I AM ALIVE’ Revalidation Exercise.

“It is scheduled to hold from September 1 to 8, in all the senatorial districts for all local government pensioners.” He explained that the screening in Edo North will hold from September 1 to 2, at the council halls in Akoko Edo, Owan East, Owan West, Etsako West, Etsako East, Etsako Central LGAs. The secretary urged all pensioners to be present at the venues with their identity cards and the photocopy of their biometric printout slip.

