…Edo second best in managing pandemic –NCDC

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has ranked Edo State second after Lagos State in the managing the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

 

Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to the Edo State Governor, Crusoe Osagie made this known in a statement yesterday in Benin the state capital even as he stated that the views of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate  Pastor Osagie Ize – Iyamu is inconsequential. Osagie said the NCDC rated the State second in June this year.

 

He said: “Edo State’s rating as the best state, after Lagos, in work done against the pandemic in the country, by the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, is in public domain and renders the view of the APC candidate inconsequential.”

