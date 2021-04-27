Edo Senator escapes death

*Security aids, others sustain injuries

The Senator, representing Edo North in the red chamber, Senator Francis Alimikhena, was on Tuesday attacked by suspected kidnappers on his way to Abuja at Osara – Lokoja Road, Kogi State

It was learnt that the kidnappers attacked his convoy on multiple sites starting from Osara down to Kabba Junction, close to Lokoja leaving some of his aides and police escort badly injuried.

They were rushed to the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, where they were admitted.

Like this: Like Loading...