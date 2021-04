Edo Senator escapes death

Ogun State Government yesterday handed over two students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ayetoro Campus, rescued from kidnappers, to their parents. The students – Abiola Oyefule and Precious Adeyemo – who were brought to the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, were later handed over to their […]

Terror is spreading through Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, as 20 people were feared dead while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries in clashes between members of two dreaded rival cult groups. New Telegraph gathered that the clashes, which started two weeks ago, spread till this week, leaving no fewer than 20 persons, including innocent […]

Armed men believed to be kidnappers have taken over Falgore Forest in Kano State where they mounted roadblock and are terrorising motorists. This came barely two months after the lunch of a multi-million Naira well-fortified military formation at Falgore Forest. Already reports say three persons were abducted by the kidnappers while several other motorists […]

The Senator, representing Edo North in the red chamber, Senator Francis Alimikhena, was on Tuesday attacked by suspected kidnappers on his way to Abuja at Osara – Lokoja Road, Kogi State It was learnt that the kidnappers attacked his convoy on multiple sites starting from Osara down to Kabba Junction, close to Lokoja leaving some of his aides and police escort badly injuried. They were rushed to the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, where they were admitted.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica