Edo: Shun Obaseki’s directive over resumption, NUT tells teachers

T he Edo State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) yesterday directed public primary school teachers in the state to shun the February 1, 2021, resumption date proposed by the state government for schools to resume in the state.

The leadership of the union gave the directive in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin, the state capital, which was signed by the state Chairman of the union, Pius Okhueleigbe, and the Assistant Secretary General, Moni Mike Modesty Itua. It would be recalled that the union had on January 12 directed all primary school teachers and school heads to embark on an indefinite strike with effect from January 18, 2021.

The union, while reacting to the state government’s request to suspend the strike, however, noted that the state government had not demonstrated any reasonable commitment towards resolving the contending issues.

Astatementsignedbythe PermanentSecretary, Ministry of Establishments, D.O. Enakhimion and Head of Service (HoS), Anthony Okungbowa, appealed to the union to suspend the ongoing strike and give ample time to create an opportunity for the state government to dialogue with the union with a view to resolving the issues. On its part, the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) in an enlarged meeting resolved that the indefinite strike that had since commenced on January 18, should continue.

The statement added that the decision to continue the strike was because the union was convinced that it had earlier allowed the state government eight weeks to have its demands resolved before the commencement of the strike. It added that it was no longer disposed to request for additional days from the state government, even as the union unanimously agreed that dialogue/negotiation between Edo State Government and the NUT should continue, while the strike persists.

Like this: Like Loading...