Edo Speaker, Okiye, six others join Obaseki in PDP 

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA, Benin Comment(0)

The factional Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Frank Okiye and six other members of House of Assembly all formally defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democrats Party (PDP) during plenary.
Speaker Okiye and others took the step on Tuesday less than a month after the September 19 governorship election which was won by Governor Godwin Obaseki under the platform of the PDP.

The other lawmakers who moved to the PDP included Hon. Roland Asoro, Hon Ephraim Aluebhosele, Hon Sunday Ojiezele, Hon Henry Okhuarobor,  Hon. Emma Okoduwa and Hon Marcus Onobun, respectively.

 

Okiye had announced the receipt of the letters from the six members including himself to decamp to the ruling party, the PDP,  in the state.

 

He  said they took the action because they want to identify with the developmental strides of Governor Godwin Obaseki to move the state forward.
Okiye also said the division and factions in the APC also contributed to their decision to join the PDP so that they can perform their duties effectively as representatives of their Constituencies.

 

Also, the Assembly Tuesday adopted the business calendar  for the second quarter, second session of the 7th Assembly 2020.

